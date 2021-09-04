Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 24,668 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,668 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $12,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 964.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $130.92 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.08 and a 12 month high of $135.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.25%.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total transaction of $160,988.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,659.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $197,551.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,566. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

