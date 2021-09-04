Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 34,464 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,464 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $14,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional grew its position in Aflac by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Aflac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Aflac by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Aflac by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in Aflac by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

AFL stock opened at $55.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $2,763,647. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

