Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,115 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $13,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 61.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter valued at $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Sysco by 529.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 906,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter valued at $58,630,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

SYY stock opened at $77.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day moving average is $78.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The company had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,070.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

