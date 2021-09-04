Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 41,580 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,580 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $19,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 4.0% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.9% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centene by 2.2% in the first quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Centene by 5.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $64.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average is $66.96. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.16). Centene had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

