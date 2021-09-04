Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,975 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,975 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $13,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,940,519 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,179,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,925 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in State Street by 108.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $791,909,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $534,817,000 after purchasing an additional 159,847 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 33.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,218,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $522,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,482 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 321.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,577,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on State Street from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE STT opened at $92.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $56.63 and a 1-year high of $94.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.53.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.04%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.