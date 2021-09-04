Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,505 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cerner worth $15,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Cerner by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 180.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. 85.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CERN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.40.

In other news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total value of $561,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,570.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 9,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $796,123.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,398. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerner stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Cerner Co. has a one year low of $66.75 and a one year high of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

