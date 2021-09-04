Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 8,373 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,373 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $18,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter worth $271,842,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 67.3% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,857,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,256 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 59.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,749,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $616,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,905 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1,037.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,251,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,696 shares during the period. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 74.0% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 1,304,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,380,000 after purchasing an additional 554,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $208.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.73. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.08 and a 12 month high of $209.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $1.98. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dean A. Shigenaga sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $5,401,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,461 shares in the company, valued at $24,300,702.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,538 shares of company stock valued at $19,454,703 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ARE shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.71.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

