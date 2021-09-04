Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,886 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $13,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,322,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $590.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $554.23 and its 200 day moving average is $512.85. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $246.83 and a 52 week high of $594.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,886,896. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.