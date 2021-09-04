Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,182 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Extra Space Storage worth $14,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXR. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.15.

NYSE EXR opened at $193.71 on Friday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $193.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.20.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

In related news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.42, for a total value of $436,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,543,641. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $2,990,854. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

