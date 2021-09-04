Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,874 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $17,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,038,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,695,000 after buying an additional 383,128 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,465,000 after buying an additional 314,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,640,000. 67.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ODFL opened at $301.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $269.78 and a 200 day moving average of $253.86. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $304.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

