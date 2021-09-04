NIX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $20,827.00 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded up 29% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NIX has traded up 53.9% against the US dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $1.81 million and $20,827.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NIX alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,206.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,882.87 or 0.07733821 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.19 or 0.00426620 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $710.61 or 0.01415381 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00137538 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.43 or 0.00731832 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $303.82 or 0.00605139 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $201.83 or 0.00401996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005947 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,238,466 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NIX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.