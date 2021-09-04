Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,200 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $8,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,337,000 after purchasing an additional 232,265 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 173.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 84,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.54.

AMH stock opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 137.13, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $42.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,137,080. Insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

