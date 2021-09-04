Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 12,849 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,197,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,800,000 after buying an additional 1,491,341 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 115.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,614 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $436,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

SLB stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 2.39.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

