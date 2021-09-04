Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,928 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Atmos Energy worth $7,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total value of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATO opened at $97.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.00. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $84.59 and a 52-week high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.41.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.