Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $8,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 32.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetEase alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.63.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.36. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $77.97 and a one year high of $134.33. The firm has a market cap of $62.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.42.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $34.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 43.12%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.