Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.72, for a total transaction of $368,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,403.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $532,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,023 shares of company stock valued at $13,116,612 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RMD shares. Citigroup cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Macquarie upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $295.80 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.72 and a 52-week high of $296.43. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.73.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 28.03%. The business had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.52%.

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

