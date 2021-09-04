Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.34 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $7,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 2,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Discover Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.41.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,867.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $1,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,744,079. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DFS stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $51.74 and a 1-year high of $135.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.33 and its 200-day moving average is $113.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

