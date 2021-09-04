Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.77 Million Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $7,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $289.91 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $192.25 and a 52-week high of $324.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $301.94 and a 200 day moving average of $305.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

PH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.43.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Read More: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.