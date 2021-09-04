Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.68 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $183.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 7.82. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.72 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.48 and a 200-day moving average of $180.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.86.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.