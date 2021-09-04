Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 91,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $91.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.18. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $58.04 and a 12-month high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. On average, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.