Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,069 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $8,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,304,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth $2,443,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Crosslink Capital Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday. Summit Insights raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $278.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.25 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of -386.43 and a beta of 1.23.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,198 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.35, for a total transaction of $759,045.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.10, for a total transaction of $1,728,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 281,834 shares of company stock worth $71,949,528. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

