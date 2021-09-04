Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,187 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 15,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $3,029,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.1% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 7,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Raymond James downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $630.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total value of $16,211,747.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total value of $3,007,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 95,628 shares of company stock worth $58,150,270 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $584.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $596.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $424.03 and a 1 year high of $621.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

