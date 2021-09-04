Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,237 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,421 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $7,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 323.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 6,040 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.53, for a total value of $1,259,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 985 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $211,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

MSI stock opened at $244.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.16. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.81 and a 12 month high of $246.42.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a negative return on equity of 271.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $239.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.64.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

