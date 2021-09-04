Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 17,046 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,290 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,046 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of PTC worth $9,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in PTC by 12,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total value of $664,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,750 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $235,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,927,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $132.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.36 and a 52 week high of $153.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.49 and its 200 day moving average is $136.41. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

