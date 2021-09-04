North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) Trading Up 0.3%

North American Palladium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PALDF) shot up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $14.98. 21,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 24,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

The firm has a market capitalization of $881.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.98.

About North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF)

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

