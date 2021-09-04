Novavax’s (NVAX) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $251.49 on Wednesday. Novavax has a 12-month low of $76.59 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Research analysts predict that Novavax will post -8.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 5,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.45, for a total value of $1,014,610.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,361 shares in the company, valued at $603,131.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,064 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,046. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 25.6% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 12.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

