Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.38

Shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) (CVE:NVO) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as low as C$2.37. Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 311,570 shares.

Separately, Pi Financial raised shares of Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$3.05 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. The company has a market cap of C$548.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25.

In other news, Director Quinton Todd Hennigh sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.90, for a total transaction of C$49,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,177,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,037,060. Also, Senior Officer Ronan Joseph Sabo-Walsh sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total transaction of C$303,105.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$239,553.99. Insiders sold 276,000 shares of company stock valued at $548,565 in the last ninety days.

Novo Resources Corp. (NVO.V) Company Profile (CVE:NVO)

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in evaluating, acquiring, and exploring natural resource properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Egina and Beatons Creek projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia.

