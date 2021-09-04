NuBits (USNBT) Price Down 27% Over Last Week

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, NuBits has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. NuBits has a total market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $2.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000653 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NuBits alerts:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000086 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

NuBits Coin Profile

USNBT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official message board is discuss.nubits.com . NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuBits’ official website is www.nubits.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuBits (NBT) is a decentralised closed-source cryptocurrency launched in late 2014 by Peercoin developer Jordan Lee. Unlike most other cryptocurrencies, NuBit coins are not mined, but rather issued by the project's shareholders whose primary goal is to maintain a 1:1 NuBit peg to the US dollar. In the case of hyperinflation of the US dollar, the shareholders can vote to peg NuBits to a different currency or to a basket of commodities. By creating more coins to keep prices down and by increasing interest rates on parked coins to restrict supply, the NuBit projects hopes to have created a stable cryptocurrency with limited volatility. The official NuBits ticker is “NBT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “USNBT” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling NuBits

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NuBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NuBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NuBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.