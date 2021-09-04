NULS Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, NULS has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. NULS has a total market cap of $66.79 million and approximately $34.17 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00066078 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00139826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00176215 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.25 or 0.07953995 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49,886.92 or 1.00094758 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.45 or 0.00817531 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NULS is nuls.io . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is nuls.community

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

