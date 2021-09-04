Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $360.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) will post sales of $360.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $377.40 million and the lowest is $341.60 million. Nutanix reported sales of $312.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $390.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NTNX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutanix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NTNX opened at $43.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.89. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $43.56.

In other Nutanix news, CFO Duston Williams sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $1,863,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 12,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $483,079.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,594 shares of company stock valued at $4,977,610 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 277.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,292,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421,526 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 9.0% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 18,769,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,339 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter worth approximately $40,600,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,178,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $733,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 25.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,953,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,874,000 after purchasing an additional 593,266 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It specializes in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

