Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.57). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of Nuvation Bio stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $7.66 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a PE ratio of -42.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at $66,000. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

