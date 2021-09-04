NXM 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,688.00 (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 19.1% higher against the dollar. One NXM coin can currently be bought for about $148.14 or 0.00298029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market cap of $980.87 million and approximately $1,688.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00060080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00014855 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00123294 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00181183 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $397.20 or 0.00799111 BTC.

NXM Coin Profile

NXM (NXM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,908,415 coins and its circulating supply is 6,621,354 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.