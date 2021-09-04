Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.13 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $200.19 million and $35.62 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 32.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Telos (TLOS) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001358 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About Oasis Network

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

