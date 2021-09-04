OAX Hits Market Cap of $15.93 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One OAX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000413 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, OAX has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. OAX has a total market capitalization of $15.93 million and $468,631.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00059881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003244 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.13 or 0.00121964 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.21 or 0.00173991 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00048118 BTC.

About OAX

OAX is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,946,351 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

