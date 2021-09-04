OctoFi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $42,590.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. In the last week, OctoFi has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $10.81 or 0.00021683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OctoFi has a total market capitalization of $8.62 million and approximately $42,590.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00061335 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00015073 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00125411 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00184045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $401.43 or 0.00805441 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi (OCTO) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,623 coins. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here . OctoFi’s official website is octo.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

