ODUWA Market Capitalization Achieves $2.25 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001071 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.25 million and approximately $9,878.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,361.41 or 1.00177309 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00048383 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00008365 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00074978 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001668 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00007937 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000160 BTC.

ODUWA Profile

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

