Odyssey Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $748,295.00 (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $8.40 million and $748,295.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00059902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00122975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00048347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.46 or 0.00172411 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Odyssey

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the exchanges listed above.

