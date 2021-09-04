OHB (ETR:OHB) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.19

Shares of OHB SE (ETR:OHB) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €39.19 ($46.11) and traded as low as €39.10 ($46.00). OHB shares last traded at €39.40 ($46.35), with a volume of 13,045 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €39.19 and its 200-day moving average is €36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $678.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66.

OHB Company Profile (ETR:OHB)

OHB SE operates as a space and technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes products and projects, as well as provides technology services primarily in the areas of space and aeronautic technology, telematics, and satellite services. The company operates through two segments, Space Systems and Aerospace + Industrial Products.

