Oikos Price Hits $0.0128 (OKS)

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Oikos has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $16,565.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oikos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0128 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Oikos has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002004 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00064752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.54 or 0.00157332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.23 or 0.00188762 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,916.09 or 0.07844479 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,052.62 or 1.00262450 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.08 or 0.00997729 BTC.

About Oikos

Oikos’ genesis date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 188,034,333 coins and its circulating supply is 178,011,292 coins. Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Oikos’ official website is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official message board is medium.com/@oikoscash . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Buying and Selling Oikos

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the exchanges listed above.

