OIN Finance (OIN) Trading 12.5% Lower This Week

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. OIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $8.90 million and approximately $290,771.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OIN Finance has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One OIN Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000631 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00015050 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00122783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.16 or 0.00048484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.51 or 0.00801737 BTC.

OIN Finance Profile

OIN Finance (OIN) is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,308,552 coins. OIN Finance’s official website is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance . OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

