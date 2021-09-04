OKB (OKB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $353.46 Million

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, OKB has traded up 11.4% against the dollar. One OKB coin can now be purchased for $22.78 or 0.00045570 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.37 billion and approximately $353.46 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00059294 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003227 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00014859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.84 or 0.00121721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $86.07 or 0.00172209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.97 or 0.00047960 BTC.

OKB Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

