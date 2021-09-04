Olyseum (OLY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $101,161.00

Olyseum (CURRENCY:OLY) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Olyseum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Olyseum has a total market capitalization of $17.88 million and $101,161.00 worth of Olyseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Olyseum has traded 25% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00064740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.47 or 0.00137213 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.06 or 0.00182492 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,930.21 or 0.07876425 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,785.96 or 0.99774593 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $400.59 or 0.00802820 BTC.

Olyseum Coin Profile

Olyseum’s launch date was September 26th, 2019. Olyseum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,171,589,650 coins. Olyseum’s official Twitter account is @olyseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Olyseum is an ecosystem designed by stars to create a closer and more meaningful relationship with their fans. In Olyseum, stars will monetize their social influence and reward their fan’s loyalty. Olyseum will allow stars to monetize audiences, and fans to monetize engagement; everything through a blockchain-based reward system and an ERC-20 utility token. For fans, Olyseum is proposing a collaborative platform that allows them to earn rewards for their activity around stars in Olyseum and on other social networks. These rewards can then be redeemed through an exclusive experience exchange created by Olyseum and the stars, as a means to be closer to them. For stars, Olyseum helps them create a global community through which they can be closer to their fans and reward their support. Stars will also earn a direct percentage of the overall advertising income of the network, allowing them to monetize their fans and activity. On the other side, they are entitled to receive additional value by making available exclusive experiences for their fans and sharing them in their current social networks, in exchange for tokens and other benefits. “

Buying and Selling Olyseum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Olyseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Olyseum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Olyseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

