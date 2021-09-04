OMG Network (OMG) Price Hits $7.23 on Major Exchanges

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $454.59 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for about $7.23 or 0.00014511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.39 or 0.00488508 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001179 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000763 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.