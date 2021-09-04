OMG Network (OMG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $398.00 Million

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. One OMG Network coin can currently be bought for $7.16 or 0.00014246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a total market cap of $1.00 billion and $398.00 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OMG Network has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.27 or 0.00489941 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000796 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 58.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OMG Network Coin Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.