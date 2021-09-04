OneLedger Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $210,460.00 (OLT)

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 4th. OneLedger has a market cap of $9.33 million and approximately $210,460.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OneLedger coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OneLedger has traded 29.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00059902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003285 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00014999 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.67 or 0.00122975 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00048347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.46 or 0.00172411 BTC.

OneLedger Coin Profile

OLT is a coin. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,443,188 coins. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official message board is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OneLedger is a universal blockchain protocol that enables cross-chain interaction between applications and businesses. OneLedger enables entrepeuners to focus on building their business application through OneLedger modularization tools, which will communicate with OneLedger protocol using its API gateway. This mechanism will allow businesses applications to interact with different public and private blockchains synchronously through corresponding side chains implemented in OneLedger platform. OLT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the OneLedger platform. Users, including businesses, need to pay a network fee to nodes to use any services on the OneLedger platform. They can either acquire OLT tokens from other token holders, or they can run a node themselves to start acquiring tokens to reuse for business use cases. “

Buying and Selling OneLedger

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneLedger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneLedger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

