Ontology (ONT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $212.78 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 4th. Ontology has a total market cap of $1.09 billion and $212.78 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.24 or 0.00002479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005692 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00057634 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00093105 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.76 or 0.00340524 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000627 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012164 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00045718 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000763 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Ontology Coin Trading

