Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.13.

OOMA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other Ooma news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 13,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total transaction of $302,617.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 5,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $123,807.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,952 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Ooma by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OOMA opened at $22.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.81. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $12.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $524.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.64 and a beta of 0.41.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Ooma’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

