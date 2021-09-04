Open Governance Token Price Tops $0.52 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001034 BTC on exchanges. Open Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $63,033.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00059814 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003249 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00014950 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00121972 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.62 or 0.00174899 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00048147 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

