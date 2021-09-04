Open Platform Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31,576.00 (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $31,576.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Open Platform has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.14 or 0.00060024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00014959 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.48 or 0.00122426 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.52 or 0.00176263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00048254 BTC.

Open Platform (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

