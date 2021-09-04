OpenOcean (OOE) Price Reaches $0.91 on Major Exchanges

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. OpenOcean has a total market capitalization of $71.56 million and approximately $4.39 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 26.1% higher against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00065036 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.83 or 0.00155125 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.51 or 0.00186370 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,921.51 or 0.07815990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,105.01 or 0.99864654 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $498.97 or 0.00994493 BTC.

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

